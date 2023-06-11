Sport / Other Sport

SA wheelchair tennis stars secure historic victories

Ramphadi claimed the quads title and Montjane won in the women’s doubles category

11 June 2023 - 16:34 Sports staff
Kgothatso Montjane of SA at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garro in Paris. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES
Kgothatso Montjane of SA at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garro in Paris. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES

SA wheelchair tennis stars Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane were crowned Grand Slam champions in their respective divisions at the French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday.

Ramphadi claimed the quads title and Montjane clinched victory in the women’s doubles category.

Ranked No 4 globally, Ramphadi displayed immense resilience alongside his doubles partner, Andy Lapthorne, from Britain.

Overcoming a set deficit, they delivered a thrilling performance, defeating the second-seeded pair of Heath Davidson from Australia and Canada’s Robert Shaw with a 1-6 6-2 10-3 victory to secure the quads doubles title.

An elated Ramphadi said: “It was truly nerve-racking when we began, especially after losing the first set 6-1.

“However, with an experienced partner like Lapthorne, who is a natural leader, we regained our composure.

“We remembered our strategy from our match against the top-seeded team and implemented it throughout the second and final sets.”

The victory not only marked a milestone for Ramphadi, but also coincided with his 30th birthday, making it an unforgettable day.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but people are sending in messages, which shows the support, and that people are watching.”

Partners Donald Ramphadi of SA and Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain with their trophies after victory over Heath Davidson of Australia and Robert Shaw of Canada in the men’s quad wheelchair singles final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday. Picture: JULIAN FINNERY/GETTY IMAGES
Partners Donald Ramphadi of SA and Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain with their trophies after victory over Heath Davidson of Australia and Robert Shaw of Canada in the men’s quad wheelchair singles final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday. Picture: JULIAN FINNERY/GETTY IMAGES

Ramphadi added his name to the history books, becoming the first male South African, both able-bodied and wheelchair, to win a French Open title since Johan Kriek in 1981.

In another monumental achievement Montjane, the country’s leading women’s player, joined Ramphadi on the prestigious Roland Garros podium.

Montjane, who had previously reached six doubles finals at Grand Slam tournaments between 2019 and 2022, including Roland Garros, the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon, finally secured her well-deserved Grand Slam champion title.

She and Yui Kamiji from Japan showcased their prowess by clinching an impressive 6-2 6-3 victory over Diede de Groot and Maria Moreno to claim the women’s doubles trophy.

“It is such a great feeling and moment for me,” she said. “I am really happy that I managed to win my first Grand Slam, even though it is doubles. But it’s a moment worth living for.”

Tennis SA

Iga Swiatek glad to ‘survive’ clay swing after roller-coaster final

Holder sheds a tear after fierce battle with unseeded Muchova
Sport
7 hours ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Michelle Staal has recharged her batteries and it’s all go, go, go

Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Frith’s marathon record for the ages
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Frith backs Gerda to break her Comrades down-run ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
At 42, Kelehe suspends battles to win one more ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Comrades Marathon live on TV
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Djokovic springs into French Open last four

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz’s take-no-prisoners approach faces Djokovic test

Sport / Other Sport

Wild shocks Medvedev in Paris as Djokovic is rebuked over Kosovo comments

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.