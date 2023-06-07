Alcaraz ready to take on the greats, says coach Ferrero

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Business Day TV speaks to 10X Investments chief investment officer Anton Eser
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development report follows World Bank’s on impact of rate hikes
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
The company has unveiled a new logo to match its brand differentiation strategy
Paris — Carlos Alcaraz is primed to push for tennis greatness and his self-belief will be an important tool in achieving it, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero says as the top seed prepares for his French Open semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz, who turned 20 in May, won the US Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit after the Italian Open.
Djokovic, 36, continues to cast a shadow on the next generation but Alcaraz has emerged as the strongest contender to dethrone him with his fearless approach and the pair clash for the first time this year on Friday.
“I think he’s ready to try to do big things in tennis. I don’t know if it’s going to be this tournament, but of course I think he’s ready,” Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for five years, told reporters.
“He dreams very big about what he can do, so I think it’s one of the most important things that he believes in himself and he believes he can go to the court and win against everybody.”
Roger Federer ended his career in 2022 after capturing 20 Grand Slam titles while Rafa Nadal and Djokovic — who have each won 22 majors — are both in their mid-30s.
Ferrero said Alcaraz, who almost appeared out of nowhere in 2022, has the game to deliver where others have failed especially on the evidence of his 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) quarterfinal humbling of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday.
“I’m impressed obviously about his level, but I’m with him now for almost five years so let’s say I know the level he’s able to play,” Ferrero said. “The most impressive things he shows in the most important moments of the tournament ... and the most impressive for me is that he is showing his best level against the best.
“The way he’s playing, he’s able to make any shots on the court. If you ask him to go to the net on match point, he’s able to do it. If I ask to return and go to the net, he’s able to do it and make the drop shot. Physically he’s 100%. He’s ready for the tournament.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Alcaraz ready to take on the greats, says coach Ferrero
Paris — Carlos Alcaraz is primed to push for tennis greatness and his self-belief will be an important tool in achieving it, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero says as the top seed prepares for his French Open semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz, who turned 20 in May, won the US Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit after the Italian Open.
Djokovic, 36, continues to cast a shadow on the next generation but Alcaraz has emerged as the strongest contender to dethrone him with his fearless approach and the pair clash for the first time this year on Friday.
“I think he’s ready to try to do big things in tennis. I don’t know if it’s going to be this tournament, but of course I think he’s ready,” Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for five years, told reporters.
“He dreams very big about what he can do, so I think it’s one of the most important things that he believes in himself and he believes he can go to the court and win against everybody.”
Roger Federer ended his career in 2022 after capturing 20 Grand Slam titles while Rafa Nadal and Djokovic — who have each won 22 majors — are both in their mid-30s.
Ferrero said Alcaraz, who almost appeared out of nowhere in 2022, has the game to deliver where others have failed especially on the evidence of his 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) quarterfinal humbling of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday.
“I’m impressed obviously about his level, but I’m with him now for almost five years so let’s say I know the level he’s able to play,” Ferrero said. “The most impressive things he shows in the most important moments of the tournament ... and the most impressive for me is that he is showing his best level against the best.
“The way he’s playing, he’s able to make any shots on the court. If you ask him to go to the net on match point, he’s able to do it. If I ask to return and go to the net, he’s able to do it and make the drop shot. Physically he’s 100%. He’s ready for the tournament.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.