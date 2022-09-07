×

Sport / Other Sport

Immelman picks another Cameron for Presidents Cup

07 September 2022 - 16:06 IAN RANSOM
Trevor Immelman. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
World No 2 Cameron Smith had hoped to be the linchpin of the Internationals’ Presidents Cup campaign, but his decision to join the LIV Golf series has instead paved the way for a surprise debut for fellow Australian Cameron Davis.

Sydney man Davis, world No 67 and a one-time winner on the US PGA Tour, was named among Trevor Immelmans six captains picks for the September 22-25 event at Quail Hollow against the US.

With the PGA Tour banning players who have signed up to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, it will be a much-reduced Internationals team bidding to end a long losing streak since the drawn 2003 tournament in SA.

Apart from British Open champion Smith, Immelman had to look past a slew of LIV players including Chiles world No 19 Joaquin Niemann, SA Major winner Louis Oosthuizen and Mexicos Abraham Ancer.

Even with those omissions Davis was surprised by his call-up, with higher-ranked players such as Australian Lucas Herbert and New Zealander Ryan Fox missing out.

“It feels awesome to be part of a team Ive looked up to my entire career and before that as a junior golfer,” the lanky 27-year-old told reporters.

“But it was a call that I cant say I was expecting. It was quietly hoped-for. And if it [came it would be] a good surprise. Otherwise I would have understood why not.”

Including Davis, five of Immelmans captains picks are Presidents Cup debutants.

Only Australian Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae remain on the team that came close to breaking the Americans winning streak at the last tournament at Royal Melbourne three years ago.

The LIV issue had hung over the Presidents Cup selections for weeks but Davis said it was not really talked about among his International teammates.

“We knew it was up in the air. But this is what we have. We have a team.

“Weve got 12 guys who really want to be here, 12 guys who are really playing well.

“Its just a pretty tumultuous time right now but Im just sticking with my plan and my goals and my pathway, and thats led me to here and now among these guys.

“Its an opportunity for me to take with both hands.”  

Reuters

