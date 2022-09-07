Immelman picks another Cameron for Presidents Cup

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Stocks have been the most visible source of defiance as the Bank has tried to curb demand to tame the highest inflation rates in four decades
Party dismisses claims that branches have been instructed to support Zweli Mkhize
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
The funds will exclude certain categories such as gambling, adult entertainment and chemical weapons
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
CEO in subcontinent’s Silicon Valley forced to ride to work on a tractor
Before the Aussie’s defection, the cast mostly looked like has-beens
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
World No 2 Cameron Smith had hoped to be the linchpin of the Internationals’ Presidents Cup campaign, but his decision to join the LIV Golf series has instead paved the way for a surprise debut for fellow Australian Cameron Davis.
Sydney man Davis, world No 67 and a one-time winner on the US PGA Tour, was named among Trevor Immelman’s six captain’s picks for the September 22-25 event at Quail Hollow against the US.
With the PGA Tour banning players who have signed up to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, it will be a much-reduced Internationals team bidding to end a long losing streak since the drawn 2003 tournament in SA.
Apart from British Open champion Smith, Immelman had to look past a slew of LIV players including Chile’s world No 19 Joaquin Niemann, SA Major winner Louis Oosthuizen and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.
Even with those omissions Davis was surprised by his call-up, with higher-ranked players such as Australian Lucas Herbert and New Zealander Ryan Fox missing out.
“It feels awesome to be part of a team I’ve looked up to my entire career and before that as a junior golfer,” the lanky 27-year-old told reporters.
“But it was a call that I can’t say I was expecting. It was quietly hoped-for. And if it [came it would be] a good surprise. Otherwise I would have understood why not.”
Including Davis, five of Immelman’s captain’s picks are Presidents Cup debutants.
Only Australian Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae remain on the team that came close to breaking the Americans’ winning streak at the last tournament at Royal Melbourne three years ago.
The LIV issue had hung over the Presidents Cup selections for weeks but Davis said it was not really talked about among his International teammates.
“We knew it was up in the air. But this is what we have. We have a team.
“We’ve got 12 guys who really want to be here, 12 guys who are really playing well.
“It’s just a pretty tumultuous time right now but I’m just sticking with my plan and my goals and my pathway, and that’s led me to here and now among these guys.
“It’s an opportunity for me to take with both hands.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Immelman picks another Cameron for Presidents Cup
World No 2 Cameron Smith had hoped to be the linchpin of the Internationals’ Presidents Cup campaign, but his decision to join the LIV Golf series has instead paved the way for a surprise debut for fellow Australian Cameron Davis.
Sydney man Davis, world No 67 and a one-time winner on the US PGA Tour, was named among Trevor Immelman’s six captain’s picks for the September 22-25 event at Quail Hollow against the US.
With the PGA Tour banning players who have signed up to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit, it will be a much-reduced Internationals team bidding to end a long losing streak since the drawn 2003 tournament in SA.
Apart from British Open champion Smith, Immelman had to look past a slew of LIV players including Chile’s world No 19 Joaquin Niemann, SA Major winner Louis Oosthuizen and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.
Even with those omissions Davis was surprised by his call-up, with higher-ranked players such as Australian Lucas Herbert and New Zealander Ryan Fox missing out.
“It feels awesome to be part of a team I’ve looked up to my entire career and before that as a junior golfer,” the lanky 27-year-old told reporters.
“But it was a call that I can’t say I was expecting. It was quietly hoped-for. And if it [came it would be] a good surprise. Otherwise I would have understood why not.”
Including Davis, five of Immelman’s captain’s picks are Presidents Cup debutants.
Only Australian Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae remain on the team that came close to breaking the Americans’ winning streak at the last tournament at Royal Melbourne three years ago.
The LIV issue had hung over the Presidents Cup selections for weeks but Davis said it was not really talked about among his International teammates.
“We knew it was up in the air. But this is what we have. We have a team.
“We’ve got 12 guys who really want to be here, 12 guys who are really playing well.
“It’s just a pretty tumultuous time right now but I’m just sticking with my plan and my goals and my pathway, and that’s led me to here and now among these guys.
“It’s an opportunity for me to take with both hands.”
Reuters
SA golfers make waves on global stage
Fleetwood returns to defend Golf Challenge title
SA overdue a Major after decade-long golfing drought
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA-born Rory Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia
LALI STANDER: How good golfers become Tour greats
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.