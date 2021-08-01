Sport / Other Sport SA-born Rory Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia

Tokyo — If Slovakia’s fledgling golf industry enjoys a boost in sales in coming weeks, it might have a stocky South African to thank after Rory Sabbatini earned silver for the Eastern European nation in an Olympic record round at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Durban-born Sabbatini, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour, represented SA at a slew of World Cups and won the team-based event with Trevor Immelman in 2003...