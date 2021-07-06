LALI STANDER: How good golfers become Tour greats
Deciding on the best option — developmental golf tours or taking the university route — is a personal choice
06 July 2021 - 19:24
Recently, 22-year-old SA golfer Garrick Higgo dominated global golf headlines with his back-to-back triumphs on the European Tour, followed by a breakthrough PGA Tour victory in the Palmetto Championship.
Higgo had taken an interesting route in a short time to rocket into the top 40 in the world rankings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now