Opinion / Columnists LALI STANDER: How good golfers become Tour greats Deciding on the best option — developmental golf tours or taking the university route — is a personal choice BL PREMIUM

Recently, 22-year-old SA golfer Garrick Higgo dominated global golf headlines with his back-to-back triumphs on the European Tour, followed by a breakthrough PGA Tour victory in the Palmetto Championship.

Higgo had taken an interesting route in a short time to rocket into the top 40 in the world rankings...