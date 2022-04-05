Sport / Other Sport PUNT INTENDED SA overdue a Major after decade-long golfing drought The country’s hopes are on four regulars and a youngster at the US Masters in Augusta B L Premium

Ernie Els was destined for glory long before he won his first Major crown at the US Open in 1994.

He was heralded in a painful but memorable radio advert in which some old codger was bemoaning the youngsters on the course and then asked his young playing partner his name. The response was: “Ernie, Ernie Els.” ..