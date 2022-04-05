×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

PUNT INTENDED

SA overdue a Major after decade-long golfing drought

The country’s hopes are on four regulars and a youngster at the US Masters in Augusta

BL Premium
05 April 2022 - 18:27 DAVID ISAACSON

Ernie Els was destined for glory long before he won his first Major crown at the US Open in 1994. 

He was heralded in a painful but memorable radio advert in which some old codger was bemoaning the youngsters on the course and then asked his young playing partner his name. The response was: “Ernie, Ernie Els.” ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now