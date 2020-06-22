Young father of five makes it a special Fathers’ Day

Los Angeles — Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour’s tightly contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Fathers’ Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65).

At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced an almost three-hour delay but rain and lightning gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

“It was a crazy day,” said Simpson, who started the day in a four-way tie for first. “It looked like we weren’t going to finish but we went back out. It was a really long day on the golf course. I didn’t really get going until [noon] and then the putts started going in and I was getting confident.

“It’s amazing to be standing here right now,” added Simpson, who won the 2012 US Open on Fathers’ Day, and the 2018 Players’ Championship on Mothers’ Day.

Ancer pushed him close, the Mexican’s long putt on 18 to force extra holes coming up short as the sun set. Daniel Berger (65), last week’s winner at Colonial, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) finished tied for third, a shot further back on 20-under 264.

American Nick Watney withdrew after testing positive for Covid-19 before the second round on Friday.

Next up on the schedule is the Travelers’ Championship from June 24-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, another event fans are not allowed to attend.

Reuters