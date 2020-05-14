Rory McIlroy aiming at opening three PGA tournaments

Bengaluru — World No 1 Rory McIlroy says he is planning to play in the PGA Tour’s first three tournaments when the season resumes in June after the Covid-19 disruption.

The golf calendar has been severely affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 298,000 people around the world, with three of the sport’s four Majors rescheduled and the British Open cancelled.

The Tour’s schedule restarts with the Charles Schwab Challenge (June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas) followed by the RBC Heritage (June 18-21 in Hilton Head, South Carolina) and the Travelers Championship (June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut).

“Right now, I’m planning to play the first three events,” McIlroy, who is also set to play in a $3m charity skins match on May 17, told reporters.