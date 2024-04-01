Warriors need to keep up momentum, says skipper Breetzke
Gqeberha side secures eighth win in a row
01 April 2024 - 18:08
Winning their eighth match on the bounce may have been quite special, but there are still some tough assignments on the horizon in this season’s Cricket SA T20 Challenge, says Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke.
The Gqeberha side are yet to suffer defeat in this year’s tournament and their latest victory, a nine-wicket triumph over WSB Western Province at Boland Park, saw them double the wins they achieved in the past two domestic T20 tournaments combined, albeit those editions consisted of just seven round-robin matches each...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.