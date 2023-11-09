Australia coach praises Maxwell’s explosive batting

Glenn Maxwell of Australia speaks to the media after he hit the winning runs, finishing unbeaten on 201 not out during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 7 2023 in Mumbai, India. Picture: ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES
New Delhi — Australia coach Andrew McDonald believes Glenn Maxwell’s breathtaking shotmaking, best illustrated by his incendiary double hundred in Monday’s World Cup match against Afghanistan, will inspire a new generation of cricketers.
Captain Pat Cummins called Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 off 128 balls the “greatest ODI innings”, as it rescued Australia from a potential shock defeat to secure a place in the semifinals of the showpiece event.
Hobbled by cramp during the latter stages of his innings, Maxwell smacked 10 sixes and 21 fours in his batting pyrotechnics and McDonald said it would take time to fully appreciate the magnitude of the feat.
“It looks like it will take a long time for an innings like that to sink in,” McDonald told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match against Bangladesh.
“It’s one which you look back at the highlight the next day and it still amazes you what happened.
“I think Patty summed up very well ... probably the greatest one-day innings ever.”
Maxwell’s second hundred of the tournament demonstrated his explosive batting, which makes him such a sought-after player in limited-overs cricket.
McDonald said the all-rounder was influencing batsmanship like compatriot Ricky Ponting or SA stalwart AB de Villiers did in the past.
“Players take the game forward every day, and the game is better today than it was yesterday,” the coach said.
“Glenn Maxwell will no doubt inspire a new generation with some outrageous shots.
“That’s the beauty about the game, and he stretched the boundary as did AB de Villiers and Ricky Ponting in their time as well.
“So it’s exciting to see where the game might head. He sees the game differently.”
Australia coach praises Maxwell’s explosive batting
Double hundred in the World Cup match against Afghanistan ‘the greatest ODI innings’
New Delhi — Australia coach Andrew McDonald believes Glenn Maxwell’s breathtaking shotmaking, best illustrated by his incendiary double hundred in Monday’s World Cup match against Afghanistan, will inspire a new generation of cricketers.
Captain Pat Cummins called Maxwell’s unbeaten 201 off 128 balls the “greatest ODI innings”, as it rescued Australia from a potential shock defeat to secure a place in the semifinals of the showpiece event.
Hobbled by cramp during the latter stages of his innings, Maxwell smacked 10 sixes and 21 fours in his batting pyrotechnics and McDonald said it would take time to fully appreciate the magnitude of the feat.
“It looks like it will take a long time for an innings like that to sink in,” McDonald told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match against Bangladesh.
“It’s one which you look back at the highlight the next day and it still amazes you what happened.
“I think Patty summed up very well ... probably the greatest one-day innings ever.”
Maxwell’s second hundred of the tournament demonstrated his explosive batting, which makes him such a sought-after player in limited-overs cricket.
McDonald said the all-rounder was influencing batsmanship like compatriot Ricky Ponting or SA stalwart AB de Villiers did in the past.
“Players take the game forward every day, and the game is better today than it was yesterday,” the coach said.
“Glenn Maxwell will no doubt inspire a new generation with some outrageous shots.
“That’s the beauty about the game, and he stretched the boundary as did AB de Villiers and Ricky Ponting in their time as well.
“So it’s exciting to see where the game might head. He sees the game differently.”
Reuters
Stokes keeps England’s Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
Yes, it’s SA and Australia in a Cricket World Cup semifinal again
Proteas not getting bogged down by one bad outing, says bowling coach Simons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Stokes keeps England’s Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive
Yes, it’s SA and Australia in a Cricket World Cup semifinal again
Proteas not getting bogged down by one bad outing, says bowling coach Simons
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.