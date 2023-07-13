ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at World Cups
It’s a significant moment in the history of our sport, says International Cricket Council chair
13 July 2023 - 19:54 Rohith Nair
Oluhle Siyo of SA plays a shot during the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 match between SA and United Arab Emirates at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on January 18 2023. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/ICC/GETTY IMAGES
Men’s and women’s teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.
The decision was announced at the ICC’s annual conference in Durban.
“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.
“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money.
“From here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for Twenty20 World Cups and Under-19s, too.”
Australia won the women’s Twenty20 World Cup earlier this year and took home $1m in prize money while runners-up SA received $500,000.
In contrast, the England men’s team received $1.6m after winning the T20 World Cup in November last year while losing finalists Pakistan got $800,000.
ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at World Cups
It’s a significant moment in the history of our sport, says International Cricket Council chair
Men’s and women’s teams competing in International Cricket Council (ICC) events will receive equal prize money, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.
The decision was announced at the ICC’s annual conference in Durban.
“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.
“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money.
“From here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for Twenty20 World Cups and Under-19s, too.”
Australia won the women’s Twenty20 World Cup earlier this year and took home $1m in prize money while runners-up SA received $500,000.
In contrast, the England men’s team received $1.6m after winning the T20 World Cup in November last year while losing finalists Pakistan got $800,000.
Reuters
Brook and Wood help England win third Ashes Test
Australia’s Warner in spotlight as Cummins says all options on table
Proteas launch American invasion to aid World Cup preparation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Proteas can bank on Miller’s veteran status in World Cup year
Depleted pace attack puts heat on Indian batters against Windies
NEIL MANTHORP: For short attention span Americans, T20 cricket is just right
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.