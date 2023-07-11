Depleted pace attack puts heat on Indian batters against Windies
The visitors are without injured spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and have rested seamer Mohammed Shami
11 July 2023 - 15:24 Amlan Chakraborty
India's Rohit Sharma in action. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/LEE SMITH
New Delhi — India will need big contributions from their batters to compensate for a lack of firepower in their depleted pace attack in the first Test against West Indies, which begins in Roseau on Wednesday.
The two-Test series is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for Rohit Sharma’s side, who lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final in June.
The visitors are without injured spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and have rested seamer Mohammed Shami, leaving Mohammed Siraj, who has played 19 Tests, as the leader of an inexperienced pace battery.
Established bowlers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been overlooked in favour of Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini, who have played two Tests each, and the uncapped Mukesh Sharma.
While they remain the world’s top-ranked Test team and begin as favourites against eighth-placed West Indies, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said there will be no complacency against a side who beat England in successive home series.
“We, as a team, respect West Indies. They are not the ones to be taken lightly,” the batsman said. “West Indies has performed well at home during the past couple of years or so, especially in Tests. We are looking to give our 100% and backing our gameplan and strengths.”
Change is also coming to the batter order, where Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara at No 3.
Jaiswal has already built a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), an approach that stands in stark contrast to Pujara’s often dour displays.
“I am so happy for Jaiswal, he has worked so hard, scored runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket and in the IPL,” Rahane said. “He is an exciting talent and the way he is batting is nice.”
West Indies will see the series as a chance to lift the mood after they failed to qualify for this year’s 50-overs World Cup in India, a new low for the two-time champions.
“It is important to start well,” home captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.
“We generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India’s team, so it is important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters.”
Reuters
