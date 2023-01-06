Sport / Cricket

Rain washes out third day of Test in Sydney

Australia win still possible, but more rain forecast on Saturday may save Proteas

06 January 2023 - 11:26 Stuart Hess
Spectators were forced to create their own entertainment as rain washed out the third day's play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa at the SCG on Friday. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
The third day’s play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled on Friday due to persistent rain in Sydney.

The home team were set to resume with their first innings total on 475/4, with opener Usman Khawaja needing only five more runs to notch up a maiden Test double hundred.

However, inclement weather in Sydney, which had already taken time out of the match, did not clear on Friday, preventing any play at all. 

With two days and a possible 196 overs remaining, a result — most likely an Australian win — is possible as long as the weather holds. For Saturday the forecast is not positive with more rain likely, while Sunday is set to be sunny. 

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted after Thursday’s play that the weather made it tough for both sides.

“In the position we are in, the more time that is taken out of the game the better for us. It also puts Australia in a position where they have to make a plan from hereon in,” he said. 

Play will start half an hour earlier on the last two days (at 1am SA time) to make up for some of the time lost.  

Australia dominate in rainy Sydney led by Khawaja double century bid

Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Sport
1 day ago

Marco Jansen: Tame our demons and Proteas can win in Sydney

Rising star says he is ready to seize that defining moment that changes a Test
Sport
4 days ago

Australia secure series after handing Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931

Australia beat the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs
Sport
1 week ago
