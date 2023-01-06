Bourse firms with global peers after the latest US employment data comes in better than expected
The third day’s play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled on Friday due to persistent rain in Sydney.
The home team were set to resume with their first innings total on 475/4, with opener Usman Khawaja needing only five more runs to notch up a maiden Test double hundred.
However, inclement weather in Sydney, which had already taken time out of the match, did not clear on Friday, preventing any play at all.
🎶 rain, rain, go away 🎶#PinkTest | #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/S8ymvnXbNG— Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) January 6, 2023
With two days and a possible 196 overs remaining, a result — most likely an Australian win — is possible as long as the weather holds. For Saturday the forecast is not positive with more rain likely, while Sunday is set to be sunny.
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted after Thursday’s play that the weather made it tough for both sides.
“In the position we are in, the more time that is taken out of the game the better for us. It also puts Australia in a position where they have to make a plan from hereon in,” he said.
Play will start half an hour earlier on the last two days (at 1am SA time) to make up for some of the time lost.
Rain washes out third day of Test in Sydney
Australia win still possible, but more rain forecast on Saturday may save Proteas
