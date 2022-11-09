×

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Despite the loss, Proteas should be hailed for a hardy performance

And laying expectations on the women's team will weigh them down

09 November 2022 - 15:16 Vince van der Bijl

Gut wrenching and humiliating. It was a sad exit from the ICC T20 World Cup  for a fine team who have been through fire together.

It is difficult not to let emotions override facts and logic. The Proteas did the hard work and the match against the Netherlands should have led to a straightforward march into the semifinals...

