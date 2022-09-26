Proteas ready for doing battle with India

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes the team are up for the challenge of taking on India in their home conditions starting this week.
The Proteas, who arrived on the subcontinent at the weekend, will play three T20 internationals before a three-match ODI series as they enter the final phase of preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October.
Shamsi said the team were in the process of nailing down their final few practice sessions before the first T20 on Wednesday. While they had one eye on the global showpiece Down Under, they will not be taking the India series lightly as it is a chance to fine-tune their game.
“The mood in the team is really good, we have just arrived and the guys are pretty excited to be back together as the SA cricket team.
“Leading up to the World Cup, I am sure there are a few things the coaches and captain might want to tinker with, which is OK. It is all about fine-tuning the whole thing the way they see fit and being ready for the World Cup.”
The Titans unorthodox wrist-spinner said the India series is “also quite important” and they will try to win it. He was part of the last SA team to tour India earlier in 2022 when he played in four of the five T20 matches in the 2-2 series stalemate.
The former world-leading T20 bowler took just one wicket across his four outings while conceding more than 100 runs. However, he said, he always enjoys the challenge of coming to India and trying to give his best for the team.
“We are a bowling unit. On some days some guys will be off the mark, and on other days those guys may do well. A couple of sixes here and there won’t make much of a difference, especially in T20 cricket.”
On Indian compared with Australian conditions, Shamsi said: “It is quite different, the pitches will be different in Australia and especially the ground sizes. The boundary sizes in India tend to be on the smaller side whereas in Australia they are a lot bigger.
“As a bowler, it is quite different, but there are always things you can work on, and we have a great opportunity to bowl at these Indian batsmen. They will be in our group at the World Cup as well.
“So for me, it is an opportunity to bowl against the guys and observe, possibly picking up one or two things I can use against them at the World Cup,” he said.
Proteas ready for doing battle with India
Spinner Shamsi says the mood is good and the players are excited to be together again
