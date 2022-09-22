Snubbed Temba Bavuma to focus on World Cup

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
The SA National Editors' Forum says the reporter was forced to leave her home this week due to threats of violence by people in KwaNokuthula township
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
The deal will strengthen its footprint and give it greater access to the lucrative US logistics market
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
Power companies ask junta for help in importing liquefied natural gas
New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup last week after a controversial time-wasting decision
The car will understand you when you’re not at your best, and step in when you need support
Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma said his main focus was getting in the right frame of mind for the next few months of competitive cricket despite being disappointed at going unsold in the SA20 player auction.
The Proteas start a busy few months as they leave for India on Friday for a six-match white-ball series (three T20s and three ODIs) before heading to Australia for final preparations and two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting in October.
The diminutive right-hand batsman, who captains both the T20 and ODI national sides, was left out in the cold after none of the six franchises for the new domestic SA20 tournament placed a bid for him. The snub had tongues wagging throughout the cricket fraternity, with arguments being made for and against his inclusion in the lucrative tournament, which starts in January 2023.
However, the skipper, who returns to the national fold after missing close to three months because of an elbow injury, was looking forward to getting back on the park.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have any feelings of disappointment. One would have expected to play a role within the tournament, but as I said, it is not just myself, it is Andile [Phehlukwayo] as well, a guy who has been playing the white-ball format for several years for SA.
“Feelings of almost being let down in a way and I don’t think that comes from any point of entitlement from my side.
“I have to caution myself from delving too deep into it. As much as I would like to speak more about the issue, now is probably not the right time,” the 32-year-old said.
Bavuma said one way he has tried to shield himself from outside noise was not to place too much focus on what is being said and to continue focusing on his game.
He spent the past few days with the touring squad in Cape Town, where they engaged in a few team-building activities, including a visit to Robben Island, before they travel to the subcontinent.
Now his primary focus is the series in India before they tackle the global tournament in Australia.
“The biggest thing for me is to serve the team as best I can. I still have the responsibility of being the captain, the leader of the team, so I will endeavour to do that as best as I can, and as I believe I have been doing over the past couple of months.
“All of the other things I will deal with on a personal level, I am not going to sit here and say this is what I want to prove.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Snubbed Temba Bavuma to focus on World Cup
Proteas white-ball captain disappointed after being unsold in the SA20 player auction
Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma said his main focus was getting in the right frame of mind for the next few months of competitive cricket despite being disappointed at going unsold in the SA20 player auction.
The Proteas start a busy few months as they leave for India on Friday for a six-match white-ball series (three T20s and three ODIs) before heading to Australia for final preparations and two warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting in October.
The diminutive right-hand batsman, who captains both the T20 and ODI national sides, was left out in the cold after none of the six franchises for the new domestic SA20 tournament placed a bid for him. The snub had tongues wagging throughout the cricket fraternity, with arguments being made for and against his inclusion in the lucrative tournament, which starts in January 2023.
However, the skipper, who returns to the national fold after missing close to three months because of an elbow injury, was looking forward to getting back on the park.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have any feelings of disappointment. One would have expected to play a role within the tournament, but as I said, it is not just myself, it is Andile [Phehlukwayo] as well, a guy who has been playing the white-ball format for several years for SA.
“Feelings of almost being let down in a way and I don’t think that comes from any point of entitlement from my side.
“I have to caution myself from delving too deep into it. As much as I would like to speak more about the issue, now is probably not the right time,” the 32-year-old said.
Bavuma said one way he has tried to shield himself from outside noise was not to place too much focus on what is being said and to continue focusing on his game.
He spent the past few days with the touring squad in Cape Town, where they engaged in a few team-building activities, including a visit to Robben Island, before they travel to the subcontinent.
Now his primary focus is the series in India before they tackle the global tournament in Australia.
“The biggest thing for me is to serve the team as best I can. I still have the responsibility of being the captain, the leader of the team, so I will endeavour to do that as best as I can, and as I believe I have been doing over the past couple of months.
“All of the other things I will deal with on a personal level, I am not going to sit here and say this is what I want to prove.”
‘It’s brutal out there’: Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo going unsold at SA20 auction
NEIL MANTHORP: SA20’s arrival is great for aspiring young cricketers
Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Anderson and Broad picked for England’s Ashes squad
Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town team
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have the grit, but selectors need to balance them ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.