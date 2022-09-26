×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Orban says soaring energy prices show sanctions on Russia have backfired

Hungary's leader says it is no surprise governments are falling in Europe

26 September 2022 - 16:43 Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during the autumn session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, September 26 2022. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/ REUTERS
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during the autumn session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, September 26 2022. Picture: BERNADETT SZABO/ REUTERS

Budapest  — Hungary should prepare for a prolonged war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, sharply criticising EU sanctions imposed on Russia that he said have backfired, driving up energy prices.

Orban, long at odds with the EU over some of his policies seen in Brussels as anti-democratic, urged a ceasefire to end the war and said the sanctions against Russia were dealing a blow to Europe’s economy.

Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April, now faces surging inflation, plunging consumer confidence and the prospect of a recession next year.

He told parliament it was no surprise that governments were falling in Europe, referring to the Italian election on Sunday following which Giorgia Meloni looks set to lead Italy's most right-wing government since World War 2.

“We can safely say that as a result of the sanctions, European people have become poorer, while Russia has not fallen to its knees,” Orban said. “This weapon has backfired, with the sanctions Europe has shot itself in the foot.”

“We are waiting for an answer, the entire Europe is waiting for an answer from Brussels on how long we will keep doing this,” he said, adding it was also time to discuss the sanctions with the US.

Orban, whose government is in talks with the European Commission to secure billions of euros in EU funds blocked over rule-of-law concerns, said his government would launch a “national consultation” asking Hungarians about sanctions.

Orban has previously used this campaign tool to shore up domestic support for his Fidesz party on policies such as gay rights or migration.

Orban said his government had revised its long-term energy strategy and aims to overhaul the power system and extend the lifespan of the Paks nuclear power plant, with a total of 32 big investments planned to be financed using EU funding.

“If the Brussels bureaucrats do not give us this money, which Hungary is eligible for, then we will get the necessary funds from other financial sources,” Orban said, adding Hungary had started talks with the EU and “other international partners”. He did not elaborate.

Reuters 

EU threatens to freeze €7.5bn earmarked for Hungary unless it stops fraud

The bloc has lost patience with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s determination to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin
News
1 week ago

EU to sue Hungary over LGBT law

European Commission also institutes a second lawsuit over Budapest rejecting Klubradio’s air waves application
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Protests against Putin’s new draft spread in ...
World / Europe
2.
Belgium under pressure as some EU states push for ...
World / Europe
3.
US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ ...
World / Asia
5.
Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say

World / Europe

US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ if nuclear weapons used in ...

World / Americas

Two more mass graves found, reveals Zelensky

World / Europe

Ukraine war diverts attention from emission cut promises

News

Russia pledges ‘full protection’ to annexed areas as Western outrage grows

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.