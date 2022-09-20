×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

‘It’s brutal out there’: Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo going unsold at SA20 auction

Competition for places is intense, says Durban Super Giants coach on a day that belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs who fetched R9.2m

20 September 2022 - 17:39 MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Lance Klusener, head coach of the Durban Super Giants, during the SA20 Player Auction press conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Lance Klusener, head coach of the Durban Super Giants, during the SA20 Player Auction press conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

The aftermath of the highly publicised SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday was Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo going unsold.

Bavuma, who will lead SA at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month where he will open the batting with the explosive Quinton de Kock, and Phehlukwayo not being bought raised eyebrows.

Asked to comment on the issue that turned out to be a major talking point in the country, former Proteas all-rounder and coach of the Durban Super Giants Lance “Zulu” Klusener said there is serious competition for places.

“They [Bavuma and Phehlukwayo] probably feel the same as other people who haven’t been selected. It is brutal out there,” said Klusener.

“There is a lot of competition for places. It just shows you that it doesn’t necessarily mean that if you are a good player in SA, you have the same recognition around the world.

“There are good players out there and maybe this will drive people who did not get bought to work a little bit harder for next year.”

Bavuma, who went with the base price of R850,000 at the auction, missed the recent tour to England with an elbow injury but is expected to be fit for the outgoing white-ball tour of India this month.

While there was heartbreak for Bavuma, little-known Titans batter Donovan Ferreira stole the show late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings coach and New Zealand batting legend Stephen Fleming said Ferreira “made my heart beat [faster]”.

“If he is more exciting on the field than he is on the auction table then he is going to be good for us. Research shows that he is still relatively young, but explosive, dynamic and talented.

“It was important for us to get him because it was the last key position that we needed. So we talked about the last throw of the dice and we are hoping he will be a big player for us,” said Fleming.

The day belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, 22, who is part of the SA squad for the T20 World Cup, after he was bought for a staggering R9.2m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

One of the other notable buys was fast bowler Sisanda Magala who was bought for R5.4m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers bowling coach and former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn said he has been a “big fan of Magala for a long time”.

“He is somebody who has been on my radar. Since my playing days, I have been pushing for him and we are happy to have him,” Steyn said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Who will lift the Rugby Championship trophy?
Sport / Rugby
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA20’s arrival is great for ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Australia urges World Rugby to tackle officiating ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
New Safa director aims to fix ties between Broos ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: SA20’s arrival is great for aspiring young cricketers

Sport / Cricket

Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town team

Sport / Cricket

SA20 officially Cricket SA’s new kid on the block

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.