‘It’s brutal out there’: Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo going unsold at SA20 auction

The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Study finds 33% of respondents depressed, 45% fearful and 29% lonely
Extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit to June 2023 doesn’t cure defects in minister’s decision to end the permit, Helen Suzman Foundation director says
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
Climate conference in New York a chance to secure private investment as rainforest destruction nears the most in 15 years
Poor performance of power utility is worsened by red tape for self-generation, says economist
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Country battles rising inflation and economic fallout of Ukraine war
With his impressive qualifications, Walter Steenbok will be challenged to lead the growth and development of the game in the technical sphere
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
The aftermath of the highly publicised SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday was Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo going unsold.
Bavuma, who will lead SA at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month where he will open the batting with the explosive Quinton de Kock, and Phehlukwayo not being bought raised eyebrows.
Asked to comment on the issue that turned out to be a major talking point in the country, former Proteas all-rounder and coach of the Durban Super Giants Lance “Zulu” Klusener said there is serious competition for places.
“They [Bavuma and Phehlukwayo] probably feel the same as other people who haven’t been selected. It is brutal out there,” said Klusener.
#SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith after the start of the tournament's auction in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/xOtTE67qqR— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 19, 2022
#SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith after the start of the tournament's auction in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/xOtTE67qqR
“There is a lot of competition for places. It just shows you that it doesn’t necessarily mean that if you are a good player in SA, you have the same recognition around the world.
“There are good players out there and maybe this will drive people who did not get bought to work a little bit harder for next year.”
Bavuma, who went with the base price of R850,000 at the auction, missed the recent tour to England with an elbow injury but is expected to be fit for the outgoing white-ball tour of India this month.
While there was heartbreak for Bavuma, little-known Titans batter Donovan Ferreira stole the show late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings coach and New Zealand batting legend Stephen Fleming said Ferreira “made my heart beat [faster]”.
“If he is more exciting on the field than he is on the auction table then he is going to be good for us. Research shows that he is still relatively young, but explosive, dynamic and talented.
“It was important for us to get him because it was the last key position that we needed. So we talked about the last throw of the dice and we are hoping he will be a big player for us,” said Fleming.
The day belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, 22, who is part of the SA squad for the T20 World Cup, after he was bought for a staggering R9.2m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
One of the other notable buys was fast bowler Sisanda Magala who was bought for R5.4m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Sunrisers bowling coach and former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn said he has been a “big fan of Magala for a long time”.
“He is somebody who has been on my radar. Since my playing days, I have been pushing for him and we are happy to have him,” Steyn said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘It’s brutal out there’: Klusener on Bavuma and Phehlukwayo going unsold at SA20 auction
Competition for places is intense, says Durban Super Giants coach on a day that belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs who fetched R9.2m
The aftermath of the highly publicised SA20 auction at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday was Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo going unsold.
Bavuma, who will lead SA at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month where he will open the batting with the explosive Quinton de Kock, and Phehlukwayo not being bought raised eyebrows.
Asked to comment on the issue that turned out to be a major talking point in the country, former Proteas all-rounder and coach of the Durban Super Giants Lance “Zulu” Klusener said there is serious competition for places.
“They [Bavuma and Phehlukwayo] probably feel the same as other people who haven’t been selected. It is brutal out there,” said Klusener.
“There is a lot of competition for places. It just shows you that it doesn’t necessarily mean that if you are a good player in SA, you have the same recognition around the world.
“There are good players out there and maybe this will drive people who did not get bought to work a little bit harder for next year.”
Bavuma, who went with the base price of R850,000 at the auction, missed the recent tour to England with an elbow injury but is expected to be fit for the outgoing white-ball tour of India this month.
While there was heartbreak for Bavuma, little-known Titans batter Donovan Ferreira stole the show late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings coach and New Zealand batting legend Stephen Fleming said Ferreira “made my heart beat [faster]”.
“If he is more exciting on the field than he is on the auction table then he is going to be good for us. Research shows that he is still relatively young, but explosive, dynamic and talented.
“It was important for us to get him because it was the last key position that we needed. So we talked about the last throw of the dice and we are hoping he will be a big player for us,” said Fleming.
The day belonged to Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, 22, who is part of the SA squad for the T20 World Cup, after he was bought for a staggering R9.2m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
One of the other notable buys was fast bowler Sisanda Magala who was bought for R5.4m by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Sunrisers bowling coach and former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn said he has been a “big fan of Magala for a long time”.
“He is somebody who has been on my radar. Since my playing days, I have been pushing for him and we are happy to have him,” Steyn said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: SA20’s arrival is great for aspiring young cricketers
Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town team
SA20 officially Cricket SA’s new kid on the block
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.