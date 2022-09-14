×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Anderson and Broad picked for England’s Ashes squad

14 September 2022 - 14:43 Aadi Nair
England's James Anderson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
England's James Anderson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

England’s leading Test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the squad for 2023’s Ashes series against Australia, coach Brendon McCullum says.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

Mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April and brought in McCullum as coach in May.

Broad and Anderson returned to the squad under the new leadership, helping the team win six of their seven Tests this summer.

“Yeah, theyll be here,” McCullum told reporters when asked if they would be in his Ashes squad. “Theyre both smiling. How goods that? Those guys are phenomenal cricketers. They could finish any time they wanted and theyd still be considered greats of the game.

“What theyre doing is continuing to build on the legacy theyre going to leave for the next generation — the time they're giving other people in the dressingroom is phenomenal,” McCullum said. Stuff you dont see behind the scenes. The time, the effort and the confidence theyre giving the other guys is quite remarkable, really.”

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was impressed by the prospect of facing the English duo next year.

“I certainly wont be bowling balls at 40,” he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday. “Ill be watching it at the pub with Josh [Hazlewood], probably. Their record speaks for itself. Theyre incredible talents, incredibly skilled players.”

McCullum also heaped praise on captain Stokes. “His own game is phenomenal, his leadership qualities are amazing and he runs through brick walls for the side, as weve seen with some of his bowling spells,” McCullum said.

“I thought hed be good as a leader, but I didnt realise hed be quite as good as he is.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: No longer quiet, the Boks got ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
How coach Wayne Ferreira helped US Open sensation ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Looking for the future champions
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Champion trainer Peter quits horse racing
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leaving emotions for later the key to World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.