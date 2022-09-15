Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Reuters
Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians’ Cape Town team
Former star batsman Hashim Amla is the batting coach
Former Australia batter Simon Katich has been named head coach of their Cape Town franchise in the new T20 league in SA, Mumbai Indians said on Thursday.
South African Hashim Amla will act as batting coach at MI Cape Town, one of six franchises in the SA20 competition. All six teams have been bought by owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) sides.
“It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture,” said Katich, who has coached a number of IPL teams. “I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.”
Franchise-based T20 leagues have proliferated across the globe, especially after the success of the IPL, with the annual competition getting an extended 10-week window from mid-March to the end of May in the next four-year calendar.
Mumbai’s owners, India’s Reliance Industries, also recently purchased MI Emirates in the United Arab Emirates-based International League T20 competition.
Mumbai Indians have recently overhauled their coaching set-up, promoting former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to global head of performance from head coach. Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was elevated to global head of cricket development from his previous position as director of cricket operations.
Also on Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals-owned Paarl Royals named former SA international JP Duminy as their head coach.
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals’ director of cricket, said they would use their IPL experience to help replicate the IPL side’s brand of “entertaining and passionate cricket” in SA.
Reuters
