Bairstow and Crawley hold on for England in second Test

England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley shared a gritty 68-run partnership to take their side to 111/3 on the first day of the second Test in Manchester on Thursday.
When stumps were drawn, Bairstow (38) and Crawley (17) were still at the crease, trailing SA’s first innings total by 40 runs.
The Proteas’ bowling attack claimed three wickets in the final session as the hosts looked to chase down the 151 chalked up by the visitors.
England lost Alex Lees early, the left-hander caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for four off Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé bowled Ollie Pope (23) before Joe Root (9) was caught by Sarel Erwee off Kagiso Rabada to see the hosts on 43/3 in the 14th over. However, Bairstow and Crawley knuckled down in pursuit of the SA total.
Earlier, England ripped through the Proteas batting line-up to restrict them to 151 all out.
Top SA scorer Rabada (36) and Nortjé (10) added 35 runs for the ninth wicket to take the visitors to 143/8 at tea, but both men fell shortly thereafter as the hosts cleaned up the tail inside 54 overs.
Winning the toss, the visitors were in a spot of bother early on as they went to lunch on 77/5.
Left-hand openers captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee found scoring runs tough early on as Erwee fell to James Anderson who found his inside edge, the catch gloved by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Elgar (12) was Stuart Broad’s first victim, offering Jonny Bairstow a low catch at third slip with SA on 35/2 after 13 overs.
Keegan Petersen fell for 21, while Aiden Markram (14) and Rassie van der Dussen (16) were dismissed for a collective 30 as the Proteas headed to lunch in some real trouble.
Verreynne and Simon Harmer, looked to steady the ship after lunch as they added 16 to the total before Anderson struck twice in the 31st over.
Harmer (2) was trapped dead in front of his stumps and given out by the umpire, Richard Illingworth. SA reviewed the decision but to no avail, as Maharaj fell lbw to an almost identical delivery for a first-ball duck a ball later.
The Proteas brought up three figures in the 35th over before the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Broad for 21 as they slumped to 108/8.
Nortjé was trapped lbw to Ollie Robinson for 10, and Rabada made 36 before Jack Leach had the right arm quick caught by Joe Root as Ngidi ended not out on 4.
England quicks Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up three wickets apiece while conceding 69 runs, as captain Ben Stokes claimed two before Leach and Robinson took one each.
