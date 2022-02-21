Back to basics for Proteas

The Proteas will probably have flashbacks of their humiliating defeat by an innings and 276 runs in two and a half days in the first Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch at the weekend as they start training for the second Test.

They trail the two-match series 1-0 and return to the scene of their annihilation where they took all the punches and offered none as they were shot down in seven sessions to hand the Kiwis their first Test match win over the Proteas in 18 years.

They know anything less than victory will be not good enough in the series decider that starts at the same venue on Friday. Another sorry performance will mean a first series defeat against New Zealand home or away since 1932.