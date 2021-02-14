Sport / Cricket

India stretch lead after spinners wreck England

Ashwin returns figures of 5/43 in a dust bowl in Chennai

14 February 2021 - 19:51 Amlan Chakraborty
Rohit Sharma of India. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
Rohit Sharma of India. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES

India seized control of the second Test after their spinners wreaked havoc in a dust bowl and skittled out England for 134 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts finished day two on 54/1 for an overall lead of 249 runs on a deteriorating track. Rohit Sharma, who smashed 161 in the first innings, was batting on 25 with Cheteshwar Pujara on seven at the other end.

Earlier, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone split the last four Indian wickets as the hosts added 29 runs to their overnight score before being all out for 329 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant was left stranded on 58 not out, having hit three sixes in his 77-ball blitz.

When they returned, India unleashed their three-pronged spin attack as they looked to level the series at 1-1. On a pitch where the ball was kicking up dust, England’s reply got off to a woeful start as they lost four wickets before lunch.

Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns lbw for a duck and Dom Sibley fell for 16 after India successfully reviewed a not-out decision. Debutant Axar Patel dealt the biggest blow by dismissing Joe Root for six to claim his maiden Test wicket.

The England captain, whose proficiency against spin would have been crucial on this pitch, fluffed his sweep shot, offering a top-edge to Ravichandran Ashwin at short fine-leg.

The touring side’s middle order caved in after the interval. Ashwin claimed the important wicket of Ben Stokes, dismissing the all-rounder bowled for 18. India did not feel the need to use second seamer Mohammed Siraj until the 39th over. Finally pressed into the attack, Siraj ended Ollie Pope’s promising knock of 22 with his first delivery.

Ben Foakes, playing his first match of the four-Test series, top scored with an unbeaten 42 as England avoided the follow-on but conceded a first-innings lead of 195 runs. Ashwin returned figures of 5/43, while Ishant and Patel claimed two wickets apiece.

Reuters

Miller looks forward to new role in Pakistan series

Limited-overs batsman is the only player in the T20 squad to have played cricket in Pakistan before
4 days ago

A hard day in Pakistan for the Proteas, again

Mohammad Rizwan dazzles with his first T20 century as SA lose by three runs
3 days ago

How Klaasen beat Covid-19 to lead the Proteas

The Twenty20 stand-in captain suffered heart palpitations when he had the viral infection two months ago
4 days ago

Cricket SA slaps Kugandrie Govender with second suspension

New notice handed out after Govender returns as chief commercial officer
5 days ago

Boucher bemoans mental frailties after defeat in Pakistan

Coach puts loss down to the team lacking awareness of when to tighten the screws after Proteas lose last seven wickets for just 33 runs
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty

How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty before calling off their tour of SA
6 days ago

