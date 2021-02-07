Sport / Cricket

India face follow-on after Bess wrecks middle order

England pleased with their position in the first Test

07 February 2021 - 19:20 Amlan Chakraborty
England's Dom Bess. Picture: MIKE HEWITT/REUTERS
England's Dom Bess. Picture: MIKE HEWITT/REUTERS

New Delhi — India faced the prospect of having to follow on after England off-spinner Dom Bess ripped the heart out of their middle order to reduce them to 257/6 at the close on day three of the opening Test in Chennai on Sunday.

After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, pace bowler Jofra Archer removed both India openers to deny them a strong start in their reply. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings, but India still finished the day 321 behind.

Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 33 at stumps and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight with the hosts needing another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on.

“I think the most important thing is coming back, finishing off their first innings and seeing where they are at that point,” Bess, who claimed 4/55, told reporters. “Obviously, they got these two who can certainly bat, but we put ourselves in a great position.”

Earlier, England’s tail added 23 runs to their overnight score of 555/8. On a slow track that offered little carry, Archer generated extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma caught behind for six.

Fellow opener Shubman Gill struck five exquisite boundaries, scoring his 29 at a run-a-ball rate, before a superb piece of athleticism from James Anderson cut short his stay. Stationed at mid-on, Anderson dived to his left to take a brilliant catch after Gill had spooned the ball attempting an on-drive off Archer.

Bess then delivered a two-wicket burst, which included the prize scalp of Virat Kohli. The spinner drew India’s captain forward with a flighted delivery and Ollie Pope, at short leg, took a sharp catch to dismiss the batsman for 11.

In Bess’s next over, Joe Root came up with an even better catch, throwing himself to his left at cover to send back Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara and Pant, in their contrasting styles, combined in a 119-run partnership to halt the slide.

The dour Pujara made a patient 73 as Pant counterattacked, bringing up his 50 in 40 balls. Pujara fell in bizarre manner, pulling Bess towards short leg where Pope ducked and the ball bounced off his shoulder and ballooned to Rory Burns at short midwicket.

Pant smashed five sixes in his belligerent 91, all off Jack Leach, who eventually had a hand in his dismissal. Nearing his century, Pant advanced down the track to Bess and holed out to Leach in the deep.

“The first session tomorrow is very crucial; we’ll like to bat long as possible,” Pujara told reporters. “There’s a little bit of spin now, but it’s still a good pitch to bat on. We back our tail-enders to bat well in these conditions.

“There’s still a lot to play for and we just want to get as close to that total as possible.” 

Reuters

KEVIN MCCALLUM: SA not enough of a police state for Australians

It is also not India, which pays players a heck of a lot more to play Twenty20 cricket, writes Kevin McCallum
Sport
3 days ago

Milestone man Root vows not to let individual battles distract him

England batsman wants to learn from, and not just compete with, the other three in ‘big four’
Sport
3 days ago

Aussies deny pulling out of SA tour over money, give health as only reason

Second wave of Covid-19 cases and new strain of the virus makes travel too risky, says interim CEO
Sport
4 days ago

Rawalpindi pitch a mystery after all the grass disappears

Wicket is known to be seamer-friendly‚ but it now looks very dry, Boucher says
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Luke Ferraris is rising star in jockey ranks ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Babar Azam and Alam Fawad rescue Pakistan from rocky start against SA

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas have their work cut out for them in second Test

Sport / Cricket

Rassie van der Dussen champing at the bit for his first Test ton

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.