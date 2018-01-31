Sport / Cricket

WANDERERS

Wanderers fields poor pitch punishment

31 January 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: ISTOCK
The Wanderers has received three demerit points for producing a "poor" pitch for last week’s Test between SA and India.

Match referee Andy Pycroft rated the Wanderers pitch as "poor" and according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process‚ the venue has received three demerit points.

The demerit points will remain active for five years and Wanderers will be suspended from staging international matches for a year if it reaches the threshold of five demerit points in that period.

"The pitch had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce and excessive seam movement," Pycroft said.

"It deteriorated quickly as the match progressed‚ which made batting extremely difficult and hazardous.

"As the on-field umpires are also responsible for the players’ safety‚ they expressed concerns about the behaviour of the pitch‚ and debated after day three if it was appropriate to continue the match."

TimesLIVE

