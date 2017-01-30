Which Sri Lankan pitch was De Villiers talking about?

"In Hambantota the [pitch for the] deciding game was actually worse than this."

That was in July 2014‚ when De Villiers led SA to victory by 82 runs to clinch their first ODI series win on the Asian island.

"I definitely used some of those experiences in the field with some of my field placings and the plans for the bowlers.

"It’s always nice to draw back to an experience like that now that I’m so old."

De Villiers will turn 33 on February 17. So‚ hardly old.

But he does have a wealth of the experience he spoke of and that helped SA earn a comprehensive victory — by eight wickets with 94 balls to spare — on Saturday.

An example of De Villiers putting his knowledge to good use was how he marshalled his bowlers on an unusually blustery day‚ even by PE standards.

"It was something we touched on before we went out to play‚" he said. "I alluded to the wind conditions — that we don’t use the strong winds as an excuse but rather use it to our advantage‚ which we did. I thought we used it really well at times. We made them hit into the wind a lot and it paid off."

And how. Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as Sri Lanka crashed to 181 all out. Half-centuries by Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis‚ with support from Quinton de Kock and De Villiers‚ was all SA that needed to strike the first blow in the series.

"Immi is probably in the best kind of form that I’ve ever seen‚" De Villiers said.

"He doesn’t bowl bad balls anymore. He always used to take wickets, but [now] you don’t see bad balls‚ which makes him really difficult to play."

How much might the leg spinner‚ who turns 38 in March‚ have left in the tank?

"The way he celebrates, he looks like he could play for another 10 years‚" De Villiers said. "Let’s hope we have him for as long as possible."

But right now, De Villiers is more sharply focused on the second game of the rubber at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

"It’s a completely different game … and we’ll go there with a fresh mind."

