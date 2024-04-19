Malema says drop in EFF support will place his head on the chopping block
EFF leader Julius Malema also says the party is open to forming coalitions with other parties after the May 29 polls
19 April 2024 - 17:46
A decline in the EFF's share of the electoral vote could pave the way for the opposition party to have a new head, its leader Julius Malema says.
Malema has been at the helm of the EFF since its inception in 2013 , having been elected unopposed for a second term at its last elective conference in 2019 but says his name “is going to be on the table” should the party fail to increase its share of the vote at the May 29 polls. ..
