ANC’s electoral support plummets to 39%, latest survey shows
The phone survey, which has a 3% margin of error, shows the governing party’s support falling nationally on a 66% turnout
11 March 2024 - 12:27
A latest survey by Johannesburg-based think-tank the Brenthurst Foundation shows the ANC’s electoral support plummeting below 40% as political parties up the ante in the build-up to the crucial 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29.
The phone survey, which polled 1,506 registered voters nationally between February 12 and 28, shows ANC support falling to 39% nationally on a 66% turnout. The survey has a 3% margin of error...
