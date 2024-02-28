National

WATCH: Assessing Kieswetter’s time at Sars

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe

28 February 2024 - 15:43
SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has agreed to extend his term by a further two years. Business Day TV caught up with Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor at large, to examine what Kieswetter has achieved thus far, and who could potentially take over reins once his term ends.

