SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has agreed to extend his term by a further two years. Business Day TV caught up with Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor at large, to examine what Kieswetter has achieved thus far, and who could potentially take over reins once his term ends.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Assessing Kieswetter’s time at Sars
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has agreed to extend his term by a further two years. Business Day TV caught up with Hilary Joffe, Business Day’s editor at large, to examine what Kieswetter has achieved thus far, and who could potentially take over reins once his term ends.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.