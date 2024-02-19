Roger Jardine’s Change Starts Now unveils R500bn redevelopment plan
ReGrow fund to be directed at economic growth and employment
19 February 2024 - 17:03
Former FirstRand group chair Roger Jardine’s political start-up Change Starts Now (CSN) has unveiled a R500bn redevelopment plan to help grow SA’s struggling economy blighted by the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent power cuts, debilitating infrastructure and runaway unemployment.
The party, established in December, also proposes increases in wealth, corporate, and individual taxes in order to “bridge the gap between different sectors of society ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.