Mavuso Msimang withdraws resignation from ANC after meeting with Mbalula
Earlier in December, Msimang quit the governing party, citing governance failures and ‘endemic’ corruption
14 December 2023 - 14:06
Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang has returned to the ANC's fold less than a month after he quit the party citing governance failures and “endemic” corruption.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Msimang, who also served as the deputy president of the ANC's Veterans League, had agreed to withdraw his resignation after a meeting on Tuesday, where the parties ironed out issues. ..
