Ramaphosa tells business: doing what we can but some civil servants are stalling
But some civil servants are trapped in the old ways of doing things, Cyril Ramaphosa concedes
15 February 2024 - 21:13
The government was doing everything it could to improve the ease of doing business but sometimes came up against the resistance of civil servants stuck in old ways of doing things, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
When answering questions by the media during an event organised by the Cape Town Press Club soon after he delivered his response to the debate on the state of the nation address in the Cape Town City Hall, Ramaphosa also said he was committed to a second term as president...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.