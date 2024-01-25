Manner of Kuben Naidoo’s exit from Reserve Bank caused jitters, says Ninety One
Asset management behemoth says it believes the former deputy governor's resignation will not change monetary policy
SA’s largest asset manager, Ninety One, says the communication around the resignation of Kuben Naidoo as deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank and as a member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) was badly handled, causing jitters in the investor community.
“We have received quite a lot of questions from our clients on this over the past few months. The way to summarise it is as follows: we are not worried, the [Bank] is an exceptionally credible central bank and its decision making will be unchanged. We do not think monetary policy is going to skip a beat,” Peter Kent, the co-head of SA & Africa fixed income, said in a webinar held by the company on Wednesday...
