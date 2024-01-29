Politics

IFP selects Thami Ntuli as its premier candidate

He is the party’s chair in KwaZulu-Natal and mayor of the King Cetshwayo municipality

29 January 2024 - 16:27
IFP KZN chair Thami Ntuli. Picture: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal IFP chair Thami Ntuli is to stand as the party’s premier candidate for the national and provincial elections. 

Ntuli, the mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality and chair of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) in the province, is believed to be unanimously backed by the party’s national council.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa described Ntuli as the most equipped, experienced and committed candidate for the task of good governance in the province.

“The IFP’s campaign in KwaZulu-Natal is focused on restoring an honest and working government. We seek to give KwaZulu-Natal the best possible candidate to run for premier,” he said. 

“The IFP’s provincial chair has agreed to stand for election as premier of KwaZulu-Natal. He stands with the full support of the IFP and millions of citizens of KwaZulu-Natal. We are confident in his capacity and his leadership, knowing he will represent the IFP values in government.”

Hlabisa said the decision was taken at a special meeting on Sunday, which also finalised the approval and ratification of the party’s policies and plans for the election.

“Through the extended national council, we were able to filter our election strategy and programme to all the structures of the IFP so our members and volunteers will be well equipped to play their role in this campaign.”

The IFP leader said his party is ready for the polls and to launch its election manifesto. “Our campaign is well under way, our structures have been mobilised and we have completed the necessary processes.

“We are pleased SA will have the opportunity to hear the IFP’s solutions after having to endure the rhetoric of our opponents. KwaZulu-Natal deserves a fighting chance.

“This province was once at the forefront of development, education, industry, commerce, agriculture and entrepreneurship. It has endured 20 years of decline under a government riddled with corruption. Now is the time for KwaZulu-Natal to be restored. It is time for the IFP to take the reins and lead this province back to glory.”

