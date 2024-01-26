Jacob Zuma not welcome at ANC activities
Sanction is part of disciplinary measures against the party’s former president for Umkhonto we Sizwe campaigning
26 January 2024 - 05:00
The ANC is expected to formally bar former president Jacob Zuma from party activities, including its national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
The sanction is part of disciplinary measures against the party’s former president for openly campaigning for the newly formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), of which he is the central figure...
