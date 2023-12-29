Top 10 politics reads of 2023

General election campaign posters are displayed on the road side in Pretoria in this April 18 2019 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
In the year leading up to the 2024 general election, much of SA’s political discourse turned to party politics, the ANC’s fight to hold on to a 50% majority and efforts by some opposition parties to form coalitions that would pose a greater threat to an outright ANC majority. Other top headlines included a cabinet reshuffle, new ministerial portfolios, shenanigans in parliament and the musical chairs rotation of leadership within SA’s most populous city, Johannesburg.
One of the biggest politics stories broke in January with rumours of a planned cabinet reshuffle. Amid the worst load-shedding yet in SA, some expected President Cyril Ramaphosa would have mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on the chopping block, but in the end Mantashe clung to his position. Instead of holding Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to account for the deteriorating performance of Eskom, Ramaphosa later decided to appoint a third minister with oversight of Eskom, and brought in Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to lead the new ministry of electricity.
1. Ramaphosa poised to show his colours with cabinet reshuffle
The multiparty charter that hopes to oust the ANC from power in 2024 steadily grew its ranks during the year, adding the Afrikanerbond, which was established in 1994 and grew out of the Afrikaner Broederbond.
The multiparty charter includes the DA, IFP, Independent SA National Civic Organisation, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party.
3. Afrikanerbond backs multiparty charter’s bid to oust ANC
A failure to perform ministerial duties in terms of the constitution, failure to disclose financial interests and contravening parliament’s code of ethics landed police minister Bheki Cele and MPs from the EFF and ANC in hot water.
4. National Assembly sanctions Cele, Shivambu, Peters
The ethical conduct of SA’s political leaders remained a popular topic with BusinessLIVE readers. One of the most read stories of the year was the appointment of Rev Frank Chikane to lead the ANC’s integrity commission.
Chikane bemoaned not only “widespread corruption in the ANC” but the corruption and criminality that have consumed SA, vowing to “make sure criminals don’t take over the country”.
5. Criminals are running SA for now, says new head of ANC integrity commission
The leadership instability within Johannesburg’s metro council continued to affect the delivery of services to the city’s six-million residents. The city has had four mayors in the last two years and opposition parties continue to show little confidence in the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda who represents Al Jama-ah which only holds three seats in the 270-seat council and who was elevated to the top position in the city thanks to the party being in coalition with the EFF.
6. Bring Dada Morero back to lead Joburg, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The ANC’s road to the 2024 general elections is looking increasingly rocky, with polls predicting the party will fall short of achieving 50% of the vote. Problems in its provincial structures only added to the ANC’s list of woes.
8. Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
By Hajra Omarjee
2. Ramaphosa reshuffle takes shape as Godongwana sworn in as MP
By Thando Maeko
By Thando Maeko
By Linda Ensor
By Kgothatso Madisa
By Sinesipho Schrieber
7. Floyd Shivambu found guilty of not disclosing VBS payments
By Linda Ensor
By Hajra Omarjee
9. Malema‚ EFF MPs and lawyer walk out of parliamentary hearing
By Bulelani Nonyukela
10. Hotel snafu stalls ANC’s Western Cape conference
By Staff Writer
