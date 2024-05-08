National

WATCH: Municipal grid collapse next crisis front, says Ramokgopa

Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

08 May 2024 - 14:27
Picture: SUPPLIED
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned of an imminent municipal grid collapse, even as Eskom shows signs of improvement.

This is largely due to the deteriorating state of municipal power infrastructure that threatens to worsen the ongoing electricity challenges.

For more details, Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.

