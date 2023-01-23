The Topix index jumped about 0.9% while Australian shares reversed a small initial gain and US equity futures inched down
President Cyril Ramaphosa is tipped to reshuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks, a move people familiar with his thinking say will put minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on the chopping block amid severe power outages.
Mantashe, whose department is responsible for energy generation, will be among the high-profile ministers in the major shake-up, which is also likely to see Ramaphosa name his second in command in the ANC, Paul Mashatile, as a replacement for David Mabuza, who has already offered “to resign” as deputy president, the people said...
CABINET
Ramaphosa poised to show his colours with cabinet reshuffle
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
