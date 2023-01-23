Politics

CABINET

Ramaphosa poised to show his colours with cabinet reshuffle

President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe

23 January 2023 - 05:07 Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is tipped to reshuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks, a move people familiar with his thinking say will put minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on the chopping block amid severe power outages.

Mantashe, whose department is responsible for energy generation, will be among the high-profile ministers in the major shake-up, which is also likely to see Ramaphosa name his second in command in the ANC, Paul Mashatile, as a replacement for David Mabuza, who has already offered “to resign” as deputy president, the people said...

