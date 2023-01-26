Politics

Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters

Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party

26 January 2023 - 05:38 Hajra Omarjee

Load-shedding topped the list of issues in voters’ minds ahead of the 2024 general elections as ANC and DA polling of registered voters shows the governing party’s electoral support slipping to below 40%.

The sample of registered voters has historically been more accurate than other notable independent polls. The results suggest South Africans are so angry with the ANC over power blackouts that they are not considering a mass stayaway as they have done in previous elections but will be voting for the DA or EFF in big numbers come 2024's ballot, according to party insiders...

