Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters

Prices fell 1% on Thursday after data showed the US economy grew more than expected in the December quarter
Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Cash-trapped consumers are feeling the pinch on their disposable income amid high inflation, interest rate hikes and high unemployment
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Load-shedding topped the list of issues in voters’ minds ahead of the 2024 general elections as ANC and DA polling of registered voters shows the governing party’s electoral support slipping to below 40%.
The sample of registered voters has historically been more accurate than other notable independent polls. The results suggest South Africans are so angry with the ANC over power blackouts that they are not considering a mass stayaway as they have done in previous elections but will be voting for the DA or EFF in big numbers come 2024's ballot, according to party insiders...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Load-shedding topped the list of issues in voters’ minds ahead of the 2024 general elections as ANC and DA polling of registered voters shows the governing party’s electoral support slipping to below 40%.
The sample of registered voters has historically been more accurate than other notable independent polls. The results suggest South Africans are so angry with the ANC over power blackouts that they are not considering a mass stayaway as they have done in previous elections but will be voting for the DA or EFF in big numbers come 2024's ballot, according to party insiders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.