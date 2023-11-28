Afrikanerbond backs multiparty charter’s bid to oust ANC
No room for the governing party, which has lost the moral high ground, says chief secretary Jan Bosman
28 November 2023 - 14:05
The Afrikanerbond, the successor to the Afrikaner Broederbond, has endorsed the multiparty charter’s bid to oust the ANC from power in the 2024 elections.
The Afrikanerbond (Afrikaner League) was established in 1994 and grew out of the Afrikaner Broederbond, which was the underbelly and intellectual centre of the National Party, which ruled SA under apartheid from 1948 to 1994...
