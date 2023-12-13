JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC’s (very slim) survival option
It won’t be for long, but eating the babies such as the IFP, the ACDP, the FF Plus and other smallanyana parties for Christmas is one way
13 December 2023 - 06:00
Don’t judge me. I feel for the ANC, the poor thing. Not many offer it advice; they just shout at it.
Everyone else in the political landscape gets oodles of advice. From what we hear, the DA is being sagely whispered to by business to jump into bed with Roger Jardine, or cuddle up to Cyril Ramaphosa and not get into a “situationship” (it’s a thing, look it up) with Julius Malema...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.