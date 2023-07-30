Newsmaker
Skilled visa shake-up crucial for GDP growth
Former home affairs DG Mavuso Msimang says red tape blocking import of skills needs to be slashed
30 July 2023 - 08:34
Highly-regarded former director-general of home affairs Mavuso Msimang says it is “really worrying” that the government has taken so long to address the country's critical skills shortage while aware that “one of the major blockages to economic growth is the absence of skills”.
He has handed a report to the president recommending that the 22 requirements for skilled work permit visas be slashed to eight and simplified as a matter of urgency...
