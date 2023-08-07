WATCH: ANC old guard fights marriage of convenience

Politics

Business Day TV talks to Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail

07 August 2023
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

ANC veterans are challenging the party’s power-centric approach and resisting alliances with the EFF and Patriotic Alliance.

As concerns rise over coalitions in crucial Gauteng areas, both veterans and the ANC Youth League have demanded a re-evaluation of ties with the EFF.

Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail spoke to Business Day TV about the ANC’s coalition dynamics.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

