WATCH: ANC old guard fights marriage of convenience

Despite headshaking evidence in polls, a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 appears increasingly inevitable
Pandor says the government has not yet discussed the report on Reuben Bigety’s claims of arms supplies to Russia
Its business model continues to show resilience despite tough economic conditions, the group says
Bank forecasts real GDP growth of 0.7% in 2023 and revenue shortfall rising to R39bn from R25bn previously
The judge orders the company and its director to disclose where they get fake goods or face arrest
A train derailed and roads flooded in the most extreme wet weather system to hit the region in decades
Marnus Labuschagne’s World Cup dreams are over after he was left out of Australia’s 18-member squad for the showpiece tournament in India.
Oscar-winning director dies in Los Angeles
ANC veterans are challenging the party’s power-centric approach and resisting alliances with the EFF and Patriotic Alliance. As concerns rise over coalitions in crucial Gauteng areas, both veterans and the ANC Youth League have demanded a re-evaluation of ties with the EFF. Natasha Marrian from Financial Mail spoke to Business Day TV about the ANC’s coalition dynamics.
ANC old guard fights marriage of convenience
