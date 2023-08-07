Companies / Industrials

WATCH: PPC launches R380m empowerment deal

Business Day TV talks to Njombo Lekula, MD of PPC SA

07 August 2023 - 16:13 Business Day TV
PPC has launched a new employee trust that has purchased 10% of the company’s share capital via a loan of R380m and an additional R975,000 to help cover the security transfer costs.

Business Day TV spoke to Njombo Lekula, MD of PPC SA, for more detail.

