PPC has launched a new employee trust that has purchased 10% of the company’s share capital via a loan of R380m and an additional R975,000 to help cover the security transfer costs.
Business Day TV spoke to Njombo Lekula, MD of PPC SA, for more detail.
WATCH: PPC launches R380m empowerment deal
Business Day TV talks to Njombo Lekula, MD of PPC SA
