Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace mission?

20 June 2023 - 13:58 Business Day TV
Business Day cartoon, June 19 2023. Picture: BRANDAN REYNOLDS.
Business Day cartoon, June 19 2023. Picture: BRANDAN REYNOLDS.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has largely hailed the African leaders’ Russia-Ukraine peace mission as historic despite talks not having yielded any tangible results.

Overshadowing the mission is the diplomatic stand-off between SA and Polish officials and an attack on Kyiv while the leaders met.

What was achieved? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to host heads of ...
Politics
3.
Ace Magashule in the political wilderness
Politics
4.
Criminals are running SA for now, says new head ...
Politics
5.
Joburg speaker does U-turn on new mayor
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.