Coalitions must be fixed by getting the model right, says Mashatile

Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery

20 April 2023 - 23:01 Linda Ensor

The government plans to strengthen the regulatory framework governing coalitions to guide political parties in structuring sustainable coalitions, deputy president Paul Mashatile told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Political coalitions in local government have proved unstable, being driven more by ambition for public office and its perks rather than being founded on common principles and ideologies. This has meant that they are easily upset by counter-offers from opposing parties...

