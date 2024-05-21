LETTER: NHI just a vote catcher

A lot is being said about the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. It obviously is a worry given the incompetence and corruption in government at all levels.
However, in some respects it is a con, a bluff. The ANC knows it will take years to fully institute due to legal challenges, lack of money, and so on.
It is pure and simple a vote-catcher and it may never be fully implemented, if at all.
In addition, the opposition’s resistance to its signing serves as a further piece of propaganda for the ANC. The governing party realises this, as we are being told not to give up our medical aid memberships. Nevertheless, it does need to be fully opposed.
Dr Leon Jacobson Sasolburg
