LETTER: NHI just a vote catcher

21 May 2024 - 13:49
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A lot is being said about the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. It obviously is a worry given the incompetence and corruption in government at all levels.

However, in some respects it is a con, a bluff. The ANC knows it will take years to fully institute due to legal challenges, lack of money, and so on.

It is pure and simple a vote-catcher and it may never be fully implemented, if at all.

In addition, the opposition’s resistance to its signing serves as a further piece of propaganda for the ANC. The governing party realises this, as we are being told not to give up our medical aid memberships. Nevertheless, it does need to be fully opposed.

Dr Leon Jacobson
Sasolburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC’s solution is to level down

President Ramaphosa admits when signing NHI Bill that the poor are suffering from neglect
1 day ago

LETTER: Hold fire on big NHI-related decisions

The signing of the National Health Insurance Bill into law presents enormous immediate problems for employers and employees in SA
22 hours ago

LETTER: NHI an ANC gimmick

With 13-million South African unemployed, life will get worse if the governing party stays in power
1 day ago
