Syrian first lady has leukemia, presidency says

Asma al-Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, meets with humanitarian and business groups in Damascus, Syria, on April 7, 2021. Picture: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Dubai — Syria’s first lady, Asma al-Assad, has been diagnosed with leukemia, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday, almost five years after she announced she had fully recovered from breast cancer.
The statement said Asma, 48, would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to isolate, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result.
In August 2019, Asma said she had fully recovered from breast cancer that she said had been discovered early.
Since Syria plunged into war in 2011, the British-born former investment banker has taken on the public role of leading charity efforts and meeting families of killed soldiers, but has also become hated by the opposition.
She runs the Syria Trust for Development, a large NGO that acts as an umbrella organisation for many of the aid and development operations in Syria.
Last year, she accompanied her husband, President Bashar al-Assad, on a visit to the UAE, her first known official trip abroad with him since 2011.
She met Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Emirati president’s mother, during a trip seen as a public signal of her growing role in public affairs.
Reuters
