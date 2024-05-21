World / Asia

Protests as Taiwan parliament pushes contentious reforms

The dispute centres on efforts to widen parliament oversight pushed by the opposition, despite anger from the ruling party

21 May 2024 - 12:10
by imou Lee and Ben Blanchard
The legislators of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) protest against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) over the parliament reforms on May 21, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan parliament erupted in arguments again on Tuesday, following the chaotic scenes that unfolded on Friday, where legislators punched, kicked, pushed and shoved each other during a heated debate over proposed reforms. Picture: ANNABELLE CHIH/GETTY IMAGES
The legislators of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) protest against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) over the parliament reforms on May 21, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan parliament erupted in arguments again on Tuesday, following the chaotic scenes that unfolded on Friday, where legislators punched, kicked, pushed and shoved each other during a heated debate over proposed reforms. Picture: ANNABELLE CHIH/GETTY IMAGES

Taipei — Lawmakers in Taiwan jostled, unfurled banners and shouted at each other on Tuesday in a dispute about efforts to widen parliament oversight pushed by the opposition, despite the anger of the ruling party, which says there has been no consultation.

The squabble comes as Lai Ching-te took office on Monday as the new president, facing not only an angry China, which views him as a “separatist”, but also a fractured parliament, after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority.

Several hundred people gathered outside parliament to protest against the reforms, and accused the opposition of working in concert with China and trying to kill democracy.

The two main opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which together have enough seats for a majority, have joined hands to back reforms that give parliament greater scrutiny over the government.

That includes a controversial proposal for lawmakers to punish officials deemed to commit contempt of parliament by making false statements or “withholding information”, which the DPP says lacks a clear definition.

While there was no repeat of Friday’s scenes of legislators punching and wrestling each other in the chamber, DPP lawmakers wearing headbands reading “Democracy has died” demanded more discussions on the proposals and vented their anger at the KMT.

“On the speaker’s platform today is not the KMT or the TPP. It’s Xi Jinping,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming told the chamber, referring to China’s president.

His remarks prompted shouts of “Shut up!” from the opposition camp, some of whom brandished signs reading: “Reforming parliament, let sunshine in”.

The KMT accused the DPP of trying to “spread rumours and paint them red”, the colours of China’s ruling Communist Party, in a bid to stifle the reforms.

“The DPP is stirring up populism, and their anti-reform actions don’t have a leg to stand on,” said KMT spokesperson Yang Chih-yu.

Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind, the winner of this year’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, appeared briefly at the protest rally to offer support.

“I respect parliament, but I hope parliament can do things that we respect and respect our democratic procedures,” she said. “As a Taiwanese citizen, I think we must stand up.”

The current reform proposals “overly expand” the power of the lawmakers, Chang Hung-lin, the head of Citizen Congress Watch, a nongovernment group advocating for citizen supervision of parliament, told Reuters, although the group backs an existing effort to give parliament more government oversight.

The current proposals, some of which passed a second reading on Tuesday, give lawmakers the right to demand parties such as defence officials and private companies testify in parliament without proper checks and balances, he said.

“This is harmful to our administrative power and the judiciary,” he added.

Reuters

New Taiwanese president asks China to stand down

President Lai Ching-te asked Beijing on Monday to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people
World
1 day ago

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit jumps 72% but it still misses forecast

Foxconn expects switch to EVs will boost its business for years to come
Companies
1 week ago

Biden to host Japan, Philippines leaders in bid to bolster ties

Steps to allow more joint development, and co-production, of military and defence equipment are expected
World
1 month ago

Taiwan rankled by China’s statements after earthquake

Taipei condemns China's 'shameless' thanks for global sympathy on quake
World
1 month ago

Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years kills 9

More than 900 injured and 50 missing as quake triggers landslides
World
1 month ago

Stakes are high as Intel starts race to beat TSMC

Intel plans to retake the mantle of making the world’s fastest chips
Companies
2 months ago

PETER APPS: Taiwan ponders prospect of Chinese invasion

Heightened Chinese rhetoric and posturing make possible invasion feel much closer
Opinion
3 months ago
