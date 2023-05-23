Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: SA’s political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s political writer Hajra Omarjee

23 May 2023 - 16:43
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

From a ballot of hope in 1994, SA’s 29 years of democracy have yielded little prosperity for its citizens who feel the brunt of incompetent service delivery, a power crisis and an overall declining economy. So, will citizens’ hope of comprehensive change be realised in the 2024 national and provincial elections? Will voters stay away from polls, rather than change their vote? And can new entrants succeed in winning over South Africans? Business Day TV posed these questions to Business Day’s political writer, Hajra Omarjee.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ward by-elections will ...
Politics
2.
Obed Bapela says recapitalising SOEs necessary to ...
Politics
3.
Ministers in the presidency equipped with powers ...
Politics
4.
SA’s new formations keep political landscape ...
Politics
5.
Bathabile Dlamini set to run for ANC Women’s ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.