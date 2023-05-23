Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
From a ballot of hope in 1994, SA’s 29 years of democracy have yielded little prosperity for its citizens who feel the brunt of incompetent service delivery, a power crisis and an overall declining economy. So, will citizens’ hope of comprehensive change be realised in the 2024 national and provincial elections? Will voters stay away from polls, rather than change their vote? And can new entrants succeed in winning over South Africans? Business Day TV posed these questions to Business Day’s political writer, Hajra Omarjee.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA’s political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s political writer Hajra Omarjee
